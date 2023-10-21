逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家开发生物涂层涂料以补充火星栖息地的空气

By曼波布雷西亚

21月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers have developed a biocoating, called Green Living Paint, that could be incorporated into the habitat on Mars to supplement the air. The biocoating contains a type of bacteria called Chroococcidiopsis cubana, which harnesses a unique form of photosynthesis to survive in extreme conditions. This bacterium takes in carbon dioxide (CO2) and releases oxygen as part of the process. The team led by microbiologist Simone Krings of the University of Surrey in the UK aimed to create a durable and environmentally friendly biocoating matrix for the bacteria.

The biocoating was developed by mixing latex with nanoclay particles to achieve a porous yet mechanically robust structure. The researchers observed the coating for 30 days and found that it consistently released up to 0.4 grams of oxygen per gram of biomass per day, while absorbing CO2. This sustainable method has implications for space exploration as well as addressing concerns about rising emissions and water shortages on Earth.

Although the current oxygen output is not sufficient for a Mars habitat on its own, it could significantly reduce the amount of oxygen that space missions need to transport. Chroococcidiopsis cubana’s ability to survive in extreme environments makes it a potential candidate for Mars colonization. The research has been published in Microbiology Spectrum.

来源：
– Microbiology Spectrum

By 曼波布雷西亚

