科学

科学家发现有助于肺炎细菌产生抗生素耐药性的基因疤痕

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists at the University of Sheffield have made an important discovery that sheds light on how pneumonia bacteria develop resistance to antibiotics. In a study published in the journal PNAS, researchers identified a genetic scar left in the genomes of bacteria as they become resistant to antibiotic treatment. Understanding this evolutionary gateway will enable scientists to predict which strains of pneumonia will become highly resistant in the future, allowing for the implementation of control measures to protect patient lives.

Pneumonia is a serious infection and the third leading cause of death in the UK population. One of the bacteria responsible for these infections is Streptococcus pneumoniae (S.pneumoniae). Antibiotics are typically administered to eliminate the bacteria, but they are increasingly developing resistance, which poses a long-term threat to patient treatment efficacy.

The research conducted by the Sheffield team focused on mutations called pde1, which act as the evolutionary gateway for S.pneumoniae cells to acquire antibiotic resistance. The identification of this genetic scar represents a significant advancement in understanding the emergence of resistance and the potential for predicting it.

Dr. Andrew Fenton, the lead author of the study, emphasized the importance of this discovery in combatting antibiotic resistance. He explained that understanding how resistance occurs allows for the identification of dangerous bacterial strains and the implementation of control measures to prevent their spread.

While previous studies have investigated the connection between genome association and antibiotic resistance in S.pneumoniae, this research marks a substantial improvement in the molecular understanding of resistance. The identification of pde1 serves to expand the limited number of known mutations that promote antibiotic resistance in this bacteria.

This study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms behind antibiotic resistance development in pneumonia bacteria. By understanding these processes, researchers can work towards developing effective strategies to combat this growing public health concern.

来源：
– Loss of Pde1 function acts as an evolutionary gateway to penicillin resistance in Streptococcus pneumoniae, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
– University of Sheffield

