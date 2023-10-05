逸耘居

科学

揭开猫咕噜声的神秘面纱：研究揭示了猫科动物如何发出舒缓的声音

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
揭开猫咕噜声的神秘面纱：研究揭示了猫科动物如何发出舒缓的声音

A recent study published in the journal Current Biology has finally shed light on the mystery behind how cats produce their characteristic purring sounds, a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists for years. While the mechanisms behind a cat’s meows and screeches are well understood, the exact process behind their purrs has remained unknown.

Previous research dating back half a century pointed to purring being produced by a unique mechanism in the vocal folds within the larynx. These studies suggested that the low-frequency sounds were the result of muscle contractions that required neural input to occur.

However, the new study, led by researchers from the University of Vienna, challenges this previous understanding. The research has shown that cats can produce purring sounds without any neural input or repetitive muscle contractions. Instead, a special “pad” embedded in the vocal folds of the felines helps them generate these soothing sounds.

Scientists liken this sound production mechanism to the “creaky voice” or “vocal fry” observed in humans. The domestic cat larynx is capable of producing impressively low-pitched sounds at purring frequencies without the need for active muscle contractions.

Anatomical investigations conducted as part of the study also revealed the presence of a unique “pad” within the cats’ vocal folds. This pad may explain how these small animals, weighing only a few kilograms, can produce sounds at such incredibly low frequencies.

Although this new research does not completely refute the previous theory, it serves as a clear indication that our current understanding of cat purring is incomplete and requires further research to fully comprehend this intriguing phenomenon.

Sources: Current Biology Study

By 加布里埃尔博塔

