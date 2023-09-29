逸耘居

实验室开发的新人类胚胎模型

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel have successfully grown “complete” models of human embryos in the lab. These models, known as stem cell-based embryo-like structures (SEMs), have all the known features found in normal embryos around two weeks old. What makes these models unique is that they were developed without using sperm, eggs, or a womb.

Unlike previous embryo models, the SEMs developed by the researchers have shown the ability to progress to the next developmental stage, offering new insights into the early stages of human development. The team hopes that their work could shed light on the mysteries that occur in the first weeks of human development and help uncover the causes of birth defects and miscarriages.

The models were created using naive stem cells, which have the potential to become any type of tissue in the body. Chemicals were used to coax these cells to grow, and they arranged themselves into structures that mimicked the features of a real human embryo. These models were allowed to grow until they reached a stage equivalent to a two-week old embryo after fertilization.

The researchers believe that their approach could reveal the causes of many birth defects and types of infertility. Additionally, it could lead to new methods for growing transplant organs and provide a way to perform experiments that cannot be performed on live embryos.

While the legal cut-off for normal embryo research is typically 14 days in many countries, these SEMs are not considered embryos and are not subject to the same laws. This research offers an ethical and accessible way to study embryonic development and gain insights into the biochemical and mechanical signals that ensure proper growth during the early stages of pregnancy.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in the field of embryonic research and provides a foundation for future studies on the events that lead to the formation of the human body plan.

Source: Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter (No URL provided)

