逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

从岩石的声学模式对地壳强度的新见解

By加布里埃尔博塔

9月 2023日，XNUMX
从岩石的声学模式对地壳强度的新见解

A recent study conducted by a team of geologists at MIT has revealed that acoustic patterns in rocks can provide valuable information about the strength and stability of the Earth’s crust. By subjecting samples of marble to different pressures in laboratory studies, the researchers found that the rocks emitted low-pitched “booms” under low pressures and generated higher-pitched crackles under higher pressures.

These acoustic patterns can help scientists identify the types of cracks and fissures that exist at different depths in the Earth’s crust, thus enabling them to identify unstable regions that may be prone to earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. The findings of the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could also assist in the exploration and extraction of geothermal energy.

The Earth’s crust is composed of rocks that vary in strength and stability. Rocks near the surface are typically brittle and fracture easily, while rocks at greater depths are subjected to immense pressures and heat, causing them to flow. The transition from brittle to ductile behavior, known as the “brittle-to-ductile transition,” is not well understood. It is believed to be the point where rocks are at their strongest within the crust and where major earthquakes originate.

The researchers examined how the strength and stability of rocks are influenced by their microscopic defects, such as cracks, fissures, and pores. Since visually mapping these defects is challenging, the team used ultrasound to analyze the acoustic behavior of rocks. The sound waves would bounce, vibrate, and reflect off the microscopic defects, providing insight into their patterns.

By subjecting marble samples to high-pressure conditions while monitoring the ultrasound waves, the team was able to observe the acoustic patterns produced by the rocks. This enabled them to understand the behavior of rocks under different pressures and depths, shedding light on the physics involved in their deformation.

This study could contribute to a better understanding of the Earth’s crust and aid in the identification of potentially hazardous regions. Additionally, it has implications for the extraction of geothermal energy, as it provides insights into drilling techniques for rocks in mixed-mode conditions.

Sources: MIT, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

地球的月亮和金星将有罕见的合相

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 任务将由 SpaceX 猎鹰重型火箭发射

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

卡兰博瀑布的木工文物揭示了早期人类的进步

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

地球的月亮和金星将有罕见的合相

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 任务将由 SpaceX 猎鹰重型火箭发射

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

卡兰博瀑布的木工文物揭示了早期人类的进步

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

了解日环食和日全食之间的区别

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论