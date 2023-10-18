逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家称火星上最大的地震不是由陨石撞击引起的

By加布里埃尔博塔

18月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家称火星上最大的地震不是由陨石撞击引起的

An international team of scientists has determined that the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars in 2022 was not the result of a meteorite impact, but rather enormous tectonic forces within the planet’s crust. The quake, with a magnitude of 4.7, was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4, 2022, and caused vibrations to resonate through Mars for at least six hours.

The discovery of this seismic event provides valuable insights into the geological activity of Mars. Tectonic forces, similar to those on Earth, are responsible for shaping the planet’s surface. By studying these forces, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the planet’s interior and its evolution over time.

The InSight lander, which has been operating on Mars since 2018, is equipped with a seismometer designed to detect and measure seismic activity. This instrument has allowed scientists to accurately measure the size and location of the seismic event, providing important data for further analysis.

Previously, it was believed that meteorite impacts were the primary cause of seismic activity on Mars. However, this latest discovery challenges that assumption and highlights the complex and dynamic nature of the planet.

Further research is needed to fully understand the tectonic activity on Mars and its implications for the planet’s past and future. The study of seismic events, along with other geological data collected by the InSight lander, will continue to provide valuable insights into the inner workings of Mars.

来源：

– NASA’s InSight Lander: https://mars.nasa.gov/insight

– International Team of Scientists: No URL available

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

古代钻石揭示了地球大陆的形成和演化

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

火环：新墨西哥州阿尔伯克基的日环食

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

巨石阵及其他地方的新发现揭开了古老的秘密

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

古代钻石揭示了地球大陆的形成和演化

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

火环：新墨西哥州阿尔伯克基的日环食

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

巨石阵及其他地方的新发现揭开了古老的秘密

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

天空之美：汉勒暗夜星空保护区的星空派对

18月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论