科学

澳大利亚发现巨型活板门蜘蛛化石

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers have uncovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, Australia. This rare discovery provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders. The spider, named ‘Megamonodontium mccluskyi’, lived during the Miocene period, approximately 11 to 16 million years ago.

Only four spider fossils have been found throughout the entire continent, making it difficult for scientists to understand the spiders’ evolutionary history. This new discovery fills a significant gap in our understanding. It is believed that the closest living relative of this fossil now inhabits wet forests from Singapore to Papua New Guinea, suggesting that the group once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia but became extinct as the continent became more arid.

The spider fossil was found in a layer of rainforest sediment, indicating that the region was significantly wetter in the past than it is today. This finding provides insights into Australia’s past climate and how it has changed over time. Understanding past climate conditions can help scientists anticipate how future climate change may impact the country’s biodiversity.

The fossilized spider is five times larger than its modern-day relatives, with a body length of 23.31 millimeters. High-resolution imaging techniques allowed scientists to study its minute details, such as the claws and setae on its pedipalps, legs, and body. This enabled them to confidently classify the fossil as a member of the Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, family.

The discovery of this species is not only the largest fossilized spider found in Australia but also the first fossil of the Barychelidae family discovered worldwide. This suggests that brush-footed trapdoor spiders may not fossilize often due to their burrow-dwelling behavior, which does not lend itself to fossilization.

Further research and discoveries in the field of paleontology will continue to shed light on the ancient history of Australia’s diverse wildlife and the impacts of environmental change on species survival.

