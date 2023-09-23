逸耘居

科学

关于木卫二生命潜力的新发现

By罗伯特·安德鲁

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
关于木卫二生命潜力的新发现

Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, may have conditions suitable for life. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of data collected by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The research team, led by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, focused on understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean. They found solid carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface, particularly within an area known as Tara Regio. This region is characterized by a fractured landscape, likely caused by interactions between the moon’s icy surface and its subsurface ocean.

Previous observations had raised questions about the origin of the carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface, whether it was native to the moon or brought in by external sources. However, the recent research provides a compelling answer to this question. The presence of sodium chloride (table salt) in Tara Regio suggests that the carbon dioxide is indigenous to Europa.

Carbon is considered an essential element for life as we know it on Earth. Therefore, understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean is crucial in determining its potential to support life. This new evidence brings us one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of Europa and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Further studies and exploration of Europa will be necessary to gather more information and confirm these findings. Scientists are optimistic about the potential for Europa to host a habitable environment and are eager to continue their investigations.

来源：

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope data analysis
– Research papers by Geronimo Villanueva, lead author and planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

定义：

– Europa: One of Jupiter’s moons
– James Webb Space Telescope: A space telescope launched by NASA to observe the universe in the infrared spectrum
– Sodium chloride: Chemical compound commonly known as table salt

Note: This article is a summary of the main points from the source article and does not include the specific details and scientific explanations provided in the original text.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

