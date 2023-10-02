逸耘居

超级闪电的秘密：揭开强大雷击的神秘面纱

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding the conditions that lead to the formation of superbolts, lightning strikes that are exceptionally powerful, capable of being 1,000 times stronger than regular lightning bolts. While the average lightning strike packs a punch of around 300 million volts, only one percent of lightning strikes fall into the category of superbolts, which can cause immense damage to structures and vessels.

The latest research has revealed that superbolts are more likely to occur when the charging zone of a storm cloud is in close proximity to the land or ocean surface. Consequently, there are hotspots for superbolt activity over specific areas such as patches of oceans and high mountains. Previous studies had identified the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano between Peru and Bolivia as regions prone to superbolts, and scientists were eager to understand why.

To unravel this mystery, researchers analyzed data from the World Wide Lightning Location Network, a global network of radio detectors, which provided information on the timing, location, and energy levels of superbolts. By comparing the conditions during storms that produced superbolts—including surface altitude, cloud temperature, and aerosol concentrations—the researchers made some key discoveries.

Contrary to conventional beliefs, the study found that aerosol concentrations had no significant influence on the strength of superbolts. Lead author of the study, Avichay Efraim, explained that superbolts are a rare yet awe-inspiring phenomenon, and this research offers a crucial piece of the puzzle. However, the investigation is far from over, and there are still more factors to explore, such as the impact of solar activity and Earth’s geomagnetic field on the formation of superbolts.

The findings of this study, published in JGR Atmospheres, shed light on the elusive nature of superbolts and bring us closer to unlocking their secrets. Understanding the conditions necessary for their occurrence can help in developing strategies to mitigate the potential devastation caused by these powerful lightning strikes.

