逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家探测到脉冲星发出的最高能量伽马射线

By罗伯特·安德鲁

5月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家探测到脉冲星发出的最高能量伽马射线

Scientists using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia have made an incredible discovery—gamma rays with the highest energy ever detected emanating from a dead star called a pulsar. These gamma rays had an energy of 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 10 trillion times the energy of visible light. This finding presents a challenge to the current understanding of how pulsed gamma rays are produced, as reported in the journal Nature Astronomy.

A pulsar is the remains of a star that has exploded in a supernova. It is an extremely dense and tiny dead star, with a diameter of only about 20 kilometers. Pulsars have an immense magnetic field and are mostly made up of neutrons. Imagine that a teaspoon of pulsar material has a mass of over five billion tons!

Pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation that rotate like cosmic lighthouses. These beams can produce radiation flashes when they cross our solar system. These flashes, known as pulses of radiation, can be observed across different energy bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Researchers believe that fast electrons in the pulsar’s magnetosphere are responsible for producing this radiation. As these electrons travel outward, they gain energy and release it in the form of observable radiation beams. However, the new discovery challenges the previous understanding of how pulsars work. The detected radiation component at higher energies suggests that the electrons might have traveled even farther than the magnetosphere.

This finding opens up new opportunities for observing other pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range, which can provide further insights into extreme acceleration processes in highly magnetized astrophysical objects. The discovery of these highest energy gamma rays from a pulsar expands our knowledge and requires us to rethink our current understanding of these fascinating celestial objects.

Sumber: Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新的基本味道：氯化铵引起舌头的反应

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

老恒星显示缺乏热木星

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新研究旨在减少纳米技术在医学中的副作用

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

新的基本味道：氯化铵引起舌头的反应

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

老恒星显示缺乏热木星

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究旨在减少纳米技术在医学中的副作用

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新技术结合成像方法来可视化细胞内过程

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论