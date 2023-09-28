逸耘居

Capitojoppa amazonica 的发现：秘鲁亚马逊地区的一个新黄蜂属

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve in Peru is renowned for its incredible biodiversity, and researchers from the University of Turku in Finland have added to its rich tapestry of life with the discovery of a new wasp genus, Capitojoppa. The researchers, who have been studying insect biodiversity in the reserve for over two decades, described the new genus in a recently published study.

Capitojoppa belongs to the subfamily Ichneumoninae, which is known for its large and colorful wasps found primarily in tropical regions. These wasps feed on moth and butterfly caterpillars and pupae. The researchers have discovered several unknown species within this subfamily, which they plan to describe in future studies.

The Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve gained scientific prominence in the late 1980s when botanist Alwyn Gentry documented a record number of tree species in a small area of the rainforest. Since 1998, the University of Turku researchers have been studying insect biodiversity in the same research areas and have found remarkably high numbers of insect species. It was in this region that they discovered Capitojoppa.

The name Capitojoppa provides insight into the characteristics of the newly discovered wasp genus. “Capito” signifies its large head, much like the barbet bird genus Capito found in South America. The “joppa” part of the name refers to the resemblance of Capitojoppa to the wasp genus Joppa. The specific species name, “amazonica,” relates to the Amazon.

The researchers from Finland have also been involved in conservation efforts in the Allpahuayo-Mishana Reserve. The region is known for its unparalleled species abundance, and the researchers are studying how human activities, such as climate change, are impacting the rainforest.

The discovery of Capitojoppa amazonica adds to the growing understanding of the incredible biodiversity within the Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve. Continued research in the region will help shed light on the effects of human activities on this unique ecosystem.

Sumber:
– “Capitojoppa, a new genus of Ichneumoninae (Hymenoptera, Ichneumonidae) from Peruvian Amazonia” by Brandon R. Claridge, Kari M. Kaunisto, and Ilari E. Sääksjärvi, 1 September 2023, ZooKeys. DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1178.108929

