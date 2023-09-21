逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

世界上最古老的人造结构的发现为早期人类技术提供了新的线索

By加布里埃尔博塔

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
世界上最古老的人造结构的发现为早期人类技术提供了新的线索

British and African archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in southern Africa – evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure. This impressive structure, constructed by an extinct species of humans over half a million years ago, was found in northern Zambia in waterlogged ground. The structure, made of worked timber, is believed to have served as an elevated trackway or platform across marshland or within a wetland area.

This newly unearthed structure is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure. Its discovery is expected to revolutionize the archaeological understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities. It suggests that early humans had sophisticated skills in engineering and carpentry much earlier than previously thought.

The human-built trackway or platform is just a small part of a larger prehistoric human settlement along the southern bank of the Kalambo River. This location is in close proximity to the remarkable natural wonders of a 235-meter high waterfall and a 300-meter deep canyon. The unique local topography, which includes marshland, lakes, and riverine woodland, likely attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the area.

Archaeologists have also uncovered stone tools used for cutting, chopping, and scraping, as well as a possible hearth for cooking. The prehistoric humans who lived in this area were members of the extinct Homo heidelbergensis species, which thrived between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago. Homo heidelbergensis had already colonized Africa, western Asia, and Europe at that time but eventually became extinct, possibly due to competition from more advanced human species like Homo sapiens and Neanderthals.

The Deep Roots of Humanity research project, a collaboration between the UK, Belgium, and Zambia, led the archaeological investigations over the past four years. Luminescence dating techniques were used to determine the age of the structure and other findings. According to Professor Larry Barham, the project director, this discovery will challenge existing perceptions of extinct human species and provide new insights into human evolution.

来源：
– Nature, Volume/Issue: Vol. 582, Issue 7812, Pages 468-471 (2020)
– Deep Roots of Humanity research project and University of Liverpool

定义：
– Elevated trackway: A raised pathway, often built as a means of crossing difficult terrain such as marshland or wetlands.
– Prehistoric: Referring to a period before recorded history, typically the time before the development of written language and the invention of writing systems.
– Luminescence dating: A method used to determine the age of minerals or artifacts by measuring the accumulated radiation over time.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局在木星的卫星欧罗巴上发现二氧化碳，暗示存在生命的可能性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

研究人员创造出具有改进的导电性和磁性的磷纳米带

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

新发现：早期宇宙中的星系类似于银河系

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局在木星的卫星欧罗巴上发现二氧化碳，暗示存在生命的可能性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究人员创造出具有改进的导电性和磁性的磷纳米带

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新发现：早期宇宙中的星系类似于银河系

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究发现，类似于银河系的星系在早期宇宙中更为常见

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论