逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

南部非洲出土世界上最古老的人造建筑

By曼波布雷西亚

1月 2023日，XNUMX
南部非洲出土世界上最古老的人造建筑

Archaeologists from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia have discovered the world’s oldest human-built structure in southern Africa. This structure, which is at least half a million years old, was made of worked timber and was likely used as an elevated trackway or raised platform in a wetland area. The discovery was made in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia and is twice as old as any previously known human-made structure. This finding is expected to change archaeologists’ understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities.

The timber structure is just a small part of a larger prehistoric human presence along the southern bank of the Kalambo River. The area, known for its natural wonders—a 235-metre high waterfall and a 300-metre deep canyon—likely attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the region. The falls and the varied local topography provided resources and opportunities for hunting and gathering. The immediate vicinity of the falls had marshland, small lakes, waterways, riverine woodland, and a fertile floodplain. The river flows into Lake Tanganyika, which is rich in fish and would have attracted animals.

The archaeologists have found two parts of the timber structure—a 1.4-metre-long section of a tree trunk and a tree stump. These were modified by prehistoric carpenters. They also discovered cutting, chopping, and scraping tools made of stone, as well as a possible hearth for cooking. The prehistoric humans who lived there were members of the now-extinct species Homo heidelbergensis, which flourished between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago.

The research project, called ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’, involved experts from the universities of Liverpool, Aberystwyth, Royal Holloway, and Liège, as well as Zambia’s National Museums Board and National Heritage Conservation Commission. Luminescence dating techniques were used to determine the age of the finds. Professor Larry Barham, the project director, said that this discovery is changing our understanding of a long-extinct species of humans.

来源：

– Nature (academic report): [link]
– Deep Roots of Humanity research project and University of Liverpool: [link]

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

研究发现单链 MicroRNA 控制 T 细胞识别肿瘤细胞的记忆

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

中国探索月球洞穴保护宇航员的想法

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

西班牙 ANSER 使命：利用立方体卫星彻底改变地球观测

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

研究发现单链 MicroRNA 控制 T 细胞识别肿瘤细胞的记忆

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

中国探索月球洞穴保护宇航员的想法

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

西班牙 ANSER 使命：利用立方体卫星彻底改变地球观测

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

古代蜘蛛化石让我们了解澳大利亚的过去

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论