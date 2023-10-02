逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

发现新酶：PUCH 有助于防止寄生 DNA 传播

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
发现新酶：PUCH 有助于防止寄生 DNA 传播

Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz, Germany and the Max Perutz Labs in Vienna, Austria have identified an enzyme called PUCH that plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA in our genomes. The discovery of this enzyme could provide valuable insights into how our bodies detect and combat bacteria and viruses to prevent infections.

Our bodies have an immune system to protect us from external threats, such as viruses and bacteria. However, our cells also face threats from within. Approximately 45% of our genome consists of repetitive DNA sequences called transposable elements (TEs), also known as genomic parasites. TEs have no specific function but can be dangerous as they have the ability to copy and paste themselves into new locations within our DNA. This constant activity poses a risk of mutations that can disrupt normal cell function and even lead to cancer.

To combat these internal threats, our cells have mechanisms in place to prevent the spread of TEs. The newly discovered enzyme, PUCH, is a key player in this defense system. It acts by neutralizing the activity of TEs and preventing them from multiplying and inserting themselves into different parts of our DNA.

Understanding how our cells combat these genomic parasites is crucial for maintaining genome stability and preventing diseases. The discovery of PUCH sheds light on the intricate mechanisms at play in our cells’ defense against TEs. It also opens up new avenues for research into the broader immune response and may have implications for developing new strategies to combat infections.

The findings of this study, led by Professor René Ketting and Dr. Sebastian Falk, were published in the journal Nature.

Source: Nature (doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06588-2)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论