逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

发现新酶 PUCH 可阻止寄生 DNA 在我们基因组中的传播

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
发现新酶 PUCH 可阻止寄生 DNA 在我们基因组中的传播

Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could shed light on how our bodies combat both internal and external threats. A team of researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology in Germany and the Max Perutz Labs in Austria have identified a new enzyme called PUCH, which plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA sequences in our genomes.

Our bodies are constantly under attack from foreign intruders, such as viruses and bacteria. To keep us healthy, we have an immune system that detects and destroys these invaders. However, our cells also face threats from within, specifically from repetitive DNA sequences known as transposable elements (TEs), which make up 45 percent of our genome. TEs, also known as “jumping genes,” have the ability to copy and paste themselves into new locations in our DNA, potentially causing mutations and disrupting normal cellular functions.

To combat these internal enemies, our cells have evolved a defense system of specialized proteins that hunt down TEs and prevent them from replicating. In a recent study published in Nature, researchers discovered the enzyme PUCH, which is responsible for producing small molecules called piRNAs. These piRNAs detect TEs when they attempt to “jump” and activate the genomic defense system to halt their spread.

The researchers initially found PUCH in the cells of the roundworm C. elegans, but believe that it may have implications for our own immune system. Enzymes with similar molecular structures to PUCH, known as Schlafen folds, have been found in mice and humans and appear to play a role in innate immunity, our body’s first line of defense against pathogens.

This discovery of PUCH and its role in combating genomic parasites not only provides insights into our body’s defense mechanisms, but also opens up new possibilities for understanding and developing treatments for infectious diseases. Further research is needed to explore the potential of Schlafen proteins and their conserved role in immunity across various species.

文献参考：
– “piRNA processing by a trimeric Schlafen-domain nuclease” by Nadezda Podvalnaya, Alfred W. Bronkhorst, Raffael Lichtenberger, Svenja Hellmann, Emily Nischwitz, Torben Falk, Emil Karaulanov, Falk Butter, Sebastian Falk and René F. Ketting, 27 September 2023, Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06588-2

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论