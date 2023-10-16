逸耘居

CBC 产品的可访问性的重要性

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

16月 2023日，XNUMX
CBC 产品的可访问性的重要性

CBC prioritizes the creation of inclusive products that are accessible to all individuals in Canada, including those with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges. To ensure a diverse audience can enjoy their shows, CBC has implemented features such as Closed Captioning and Described Video.

Closed Captioning enables individuals with hearing impairments to follow along with the dialogue and other audio elements of a program. It displays text on the screen that corresponds to the speech and sound effects happening in the show. This feature allows those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing to fully engage with CBC’s content and ensures they do not miss out on any important information.

Additionally, Described Video provides a valuable service for individuals with visual impairments. It involves an audio description of the visual elements happening on-screen, such as characters’ actions, settings, and other relevant details. This allows individuals who are blind or have low vision to create a mental image of the scenes and understand the context of the show.

Accessibility is a crucial aspect of CBC’s mission to reach as many Canadians as possible. By offering Closed Captioning and Described Video on their programs, CBC ensures that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy and benefit from the content they produce.

CBC welcomes feedback on their accessibility measures, as it helps them continually improve and address any challenges faced by users with disabilities. This allows them to cater to the diverse needs of their audience, making their products more accessible and inclusive for all individuals across the country.

In conclusion, CBC’s commitment to accessibility is demonstrated through their implementation of features like Closed Captioning and Described Video. These accommodations allow individuals with hearing, visual, motor, and cognitive challenges to fully engage with CBC’s content. By prioritizing inclusivity, CBC ensures that all Canadians have equal access to their products and the opportunity to enjoy their diverse range of programming.

定义：
– Closed Captioning: Text displayed on screen that corresponds to the audio elements of a program, designed for individuals with hearing impairments.
– Described Video: Audio description of the visual elements of a program, catered to individuals with visual impairments.

来源：
– CBC 无障碍
– CBC 宝石

