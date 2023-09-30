逸耘居

木星的卫星欧罗巴含有二氧化碳，增加了生命存在的可能性

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a significant discovery regarding Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa. The telescope has detected carbon dioxide on Europa, a vital ingredient for life. This finding has raised the exciting possibility that Europa may be capable of supporting life. Analysis suggests that the carbon dioxide originated from Europa’s subsurface ocean, rather than being delivered by meteorites or other external sources. Furthermore, the carbon dioxide appears to have been deposited relatively recently on a geological timescale.

In another space exploration breakthrough, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully retrieved a sample from the asteroid named Bennu. The robotic spacecraft, which was launched into space in 2016, dropped off the asteroid sample in a capsule in Utah on September 24. The sample, consisting of carbon-rich material, is expected to provide valuable insights into the birth of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

Unfortunately, India’s moon lander and rover, Chandrayaan-3 and Pragyan respectively, have failed to respond to wake-up calls after entering hibernation in early September. Efforts to re-establish communication with the spacecraft since September 22 have been unsuccessful. However, Indian space authorities remain hopeful that the craft will show signs of activity in the next two weeks. Chandrayaan-3 and Pragyan made history as the first man-made objects to land in the moon’s south polar region, cementing India as the fourth nation to achieve a lunar landing.

Looking towards the future, China plans to launch the Xihe-2 solar exploration satellite in 2026. This satellite will embark on a previously unexplored orbit between Earth and the sun. Its primary objectives include studying the origin and evolution of the magnetic field in solar active regions and gaining a deeper understanding of the three-dimensional structure and physical mechanisms of solar bursts. The Xihe-2 will also become the world’s first artificial probe to reach the Sun-Earth Lagrange L5 point, a strategically advantageous location for space weather research and monitoring.

These recent developments in space exploration continue to expand our understanding of the universe and the potential for life beyond Earth.

