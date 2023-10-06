逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

天空为什么会变色？ 了解其背后的科学

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
天空为什么会变色？ 了解其背后的科学

Have you ever wondered why the sky changes colors throughout the day? Whether it’s the beautiful blue sky on a sunny day or the vibrant hues of a sunset, there’s a scientific reason behind these color changes.

To understand why the sky appears blue on a sunny day, we need to look at how sunlight reaches the Earth. Sunlight is composed of different colors and energy that travels in waves. If we were to direct sunlight through a crystal prism, we would see the separation of colors in the form of a rainbow. This is known as the visible light spectrum and includes colors like red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

The color we perceive depends on the wavelength of the light. Longer wavelengths appear red, while shorter, more choppy wavelengths appear blue or purple. As sunlight enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it becomes scattered by the gases present. The atmosphere primarily scatters blue wavelengths, which is why we see a blue sky on a clear day. The other colors are still present but not scattered, giving the appearance of a white sky.

Rainbows occur when raindrops act as tiny prisms, bending and separating light into different colors. Even clouds can display hints of different colors, especially during sunrise or sunset. Clouds are made up of water droplets and ice crystals, which also contribute to the separation of colors.

During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s rays travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere. This results in a decrease in the scattering of blue wavelengths, allowing the warmer colors to be more visible to our eyes. The combination of atmospheric conditions and the angle of the sun produces the stunning colors we associate with sunrises and sunsets.

However, there are other factors that can affect the color of the sky. Large dust particles, pollution, wildfire smoke, water vapor, and poor ozone levels can all contribute to the sky appearing red or other unusual colors. Satellites like those operated by NASA are used to detect aerosols, providing forecasters with valuable information on air quality.

In conclusion, the colors we see in the sky are influenced by the scattering of light, atmospheric conditions, and the presence of particles. Whether it’s a clear blue sky or a breathtaking sunset, understanding the science behind these color changes adds an extra layer of appreciation to our natural surroundings.

Source: CBS News, Kylee Miller – Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

帕克太阳探测器继续探索太阳的奥秘

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

水中刺激：座头鲸享受海藻按摩

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

新研究证实新墨西哥州的古代人类足迹可以追溯到 21,500 年前

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

帕克太阳探测器继续探索太阳的奥秘

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

水中刺激：座头鲸享受海藻按摩

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新研究证实新墨西哥州的古代人类足迹可以追溯到 21,500 年前

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

研究表明补充肌酸可能有益于治疗 COVID-19 后疲劳综合症

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论