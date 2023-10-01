逸耘居

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜发现爱因斯坦环和古代超新星

By罗伯特·安德鲁

1月 2023日，XNUMX
The James Webb Space Telescope has been making remarkable discoveries this week. It captured an image of a stunning “Einstein ring,” found an ancient supernova that could potentially solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries, and observed thousands of Milky Way-like galaxies in an unexpected location. These findings showcase the incredible capabilities of the telescope in deep space exploration.

In our own solar system, comet Nishimura was battered by a solar storm, highlighting the dynamic nature of our celestial neighborhood. Additionally, astronaut Frank Rubio returned from the International Space Station, breaking records for the duration of his stay. Scientists also developed artificial intelligence that can detect alien life, although the specifics of its functioning are still being explored.

Turning to the world of aquatic mammals, humpback whales have been observed engaging in a behavior called “kelping,” in which they use seaweed to preen themselves. However, this behavior has had negative consequences for some opportunistic orcas, who have become victims of their newfound interaction with the whales.

In unfortunate news for mammals, it is predicted that the next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima, will become unbearably hot within the next 250 million years, rendering mammal adaptation impossible. However, this is a distant future concern, not an immediate threat.

On the healthcare front, scientists are testing an “inverse vaccine” that selectively suppresses the immune system. This approach has shown promise in treating a multiple sclerosis-like condition in mice, raising hope for potential applications in humans. Additionally, the antiviral drug molnupiravir has been found to influence the evolution of the virus responsible for COVID-19. Further research is needed to understand the implications of this finding on transmission and the emergence of new variants.

In the ancient world, a recently discovered ancient clay tablet in Turkey contains words from a “lost” Indo-European language spoken over 3,000 years ago. Although the meanings of these words are still being deciphered, scholars recognize that they are part of a ritual text, providing insights into the practices and beliefs of ancient civilizations.

Lastly, scientists have made strides in the field of diffusioosmosis, a phenomenon that allows for writing on water. While challenging to pronounce, diffusioosmosis presents practical applications for marking water surfaces with words or images.

These diverse discoveries showcase the breadth of scientific exploration and our ongoing quest for knowledge about our universe, ancient civilizations, and the intricacies of the natural world.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

