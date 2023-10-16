逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

日环食吸引了美洲各地的人们

By曼波布雷西亚

16月 2023日，XNUMX
日环食吸引了美洲各地的人们

On Saturday, thousands of people in the Americas became spectators to a rare astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, creating the extraordinary sight of a “ring of fire” in the sky. Observers were left in awe as they witnessed this stunning event unfold.

Oscar Lopez, 26, traveled all the way from Mexico City to Campeche, Mexico to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s one of those things you can’t miss. It’s amazing. We’re really lucky as human beings to be able to experience these things.”

An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, leaving only the corona visible. In an annular eclipse, the moon is slightly farther away from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller. As a result, when it moves in front of the sun, it creates a “ring of fire” effect, as the sun’s outer edge is still visible.

This event attracted not only casual observers but also astronomers and photographers, who aimed to capture the magical moment on camera. Many people used specialized solar filters and safety glasses to protect their eyes while viewing the eclipse, as direct exposure to the sun’s rays can cause damage to the eyes.

Annular solar eclipses are relatively rare occurrences, happening only a few times a year at most. The next annular eclipse visible from the Americas is expected to take place in June 2022. Until then, those lucky enough to witness the recent eclipse have been left with memories of this awe-inspiring spectacle.

来源：
- 没有

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

科学家确定了细菌病原体的触发因素，为新的治疗策略打开了大门

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新的人工智能工具可自动检测超新星并对其进行分类

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

帕克太阳探测器继续揭开太阳的奥秘

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

科学家确定了细菌病原体的触发因素，为新的治疗策略打开了大门

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新的人工智能工具可自动检测超新星并对其进行分类

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

帕克太阳探测器继续揭开太阳的奥秘

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号将发射 22 颗星链卫星

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论