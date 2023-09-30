逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究表明土星环可能比我们想象的更年轻

By罗伯特·安德鲁

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究表明土星环可能比我们想象的更年轻

A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal has proposed a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. Contrary to the previous belief that the rings are billions of years old, the study suggests that they may have been formed in the relatively recent past, possibly due to the collision of two small icy moons a few hundred million years ago.

The research team, led by Jacob Kegerreis from NASA’s Ames Research Center, conducted simulations using a supercomputing system to recreate the hypothetical collision and its aftermath. The results of the simulations supported the hypothesis that the rings could have been created in this manner.

Saturn, with its numerous satellites, serves as a mini-solar system and offers insights into the formation of planets and moons. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, explains that Saturn’s rings are not only important to understand the history of the planet but also have broader implications for studying the formation of celestial bodies in general.

Previous observations of Saturn’s rings by the Cassini spacecraft revealed that they appeared too clean and shiny to be billions of years old. This led scientists to question their age and consider alternative explanations. If the rings did not form during the chaotic early days of the solar system, they must have originated more recently.

According to the new study, a collision between two icy moons could have produced a flurry of frozen debris that eventually formed the rings. Some of this material may have collided with other satellites, forming new moons. The researchers suggest that moons like Rhea, Saturn’s second-largest moon, could be examples of these “freshly released” moons.

While this study sheds some light on the formation of Saturn’s rings, it does not definitively answer the question of their origin. Nevertheless, it highlights the dynamic nature of the rings and challenges the notion that they are static decorations. The findings also have implications for the possibility of habitable subsurface oceans on some of Saturn’s moons, as their age may affect conditions for the emergence of life.

Further research and observations will be needed to fully understand the mystery of Saturn’s rings and their place in the complex dynamics of the solar system.

来源：
– 天体物理学杂志
- 纽约时报

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

印度计划利用 Mangalyaan-2 进行第二次火星任务

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Aditya-L1 任务：印度太阳监测航天器摆脱地球的影响

2月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

组织清除技术可对骨结构进行三维分析

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

印度计划利用 Mangalyaan-2 进行第二次火星任务

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Aditya-L1 任务：印度太阳监测航天器摆脱地球的影响

2月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

组织清除技术可对骨结构进行三维分析

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究发现银河系质量比之前认为的要小

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论