逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

巨大冰山与岛屿相撞，企鹅避免了灾难

By曼波布雷西亚

6月 2023日，XNUMX
巨大冰山与岛屿相撞，企鹅避免了灾难

An incredible encounter between an enormous iceberg and a remote island has provided scientists with a fascinating glimpse into the collision of unstoppable forces. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured the moment in September when the colossal iceberg, known as D30-A, collided with Clarence Island off the coast of Antarctica.

Measuring a staggering 72 kilometers long by 20 kilometers wide, the iceberg approached the southeastern coast of the island before crashing into it and ultimately drifting away. Glaciologist Christopher Shuman explained that the iceberg did not remain stuck to the island due to the deep water and sheer drop-off on the eastern side of Clarence Island, allowing the iceberg to pass through.

Clarence Island serves as a crucial breeding area for approximately 200,000 chinstrap penguins. Fortunately, the penguins had already departed the island for their breeding season, averting a potentially disastrous outcome. Ecologist Heather Lynch emphasized that if the collision had occurred in December, when the penguins were actively breeding, it could have resulted in a failed breeding year, as even a few days of restricted access to the colony could lead to significant consequences.

NASA predicts that the iceberg will continue to drift east past the Horn of South America and be pushed north into the warmer waters of the Atlantic, where it will eventually melt. This encounter offers scientists valuable insights into the dynamic processes of icebergs and their potential impact on delicate ecosystems.

来源：
– NASA 地球观测站
– Glaciologist Christopher Shuman
– Ecologist Heather Lynch

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

探索系外行星和系外卫星的世界

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

帕克太阳探测器继续探索太阳的奥秘

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

水中刺激：座头鲸享受海藻按摩

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

探索系外行星和系外卫星的世界

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

帕克太阳探测器继续探索太阳的奥秘

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

水中刺激：座头鲸享受海藻按摩

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新研究证实新墨西哥州的古代人类足迹可以追溯到 21,500 年前

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论