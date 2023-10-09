逸耘居

卫星图像显示纽约市因多种因素而下沉

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
卫星图像显示纽约市因多种因素而下沉

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University have used satellite images to analyze the sinking of different parts of New York City in more detail. While previous reports suggested that the weight of the city’s skyscrapers may have played a role in the sinking, the new study reveals that the phenomenon is caused by multiple factors.

Using a technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), the researchers mapped vertical land motion across the metropolitan area. They found that the sinking is due to factors such as land-use practices and the presence of long-lost glaciers from the last ice age.

One of the main causes of sinking is the compression of loose and compressible soil, which occurs when heavy buildings like skyscrapers are constructed over such soils. Additionally, natural processes dating back thousands of years to the most recent ice age have contributed to the sinking.

The researchers identified specific hotspots of subsidence in the city, including LaGuardia airport’s runway and the Arthur Ashe Stadium where the US Open takes place. Both of these locations were built on landfills, explaining their higher than average sinking rates.

Surprisingly, the study also found areas in New York City where the land is actually rising. In East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the land is moving up by about 1.6 mm per year, while in Woodside, Queens, it rose 6.9 mm per year between 2016 and 2019.

Understanding the vertical land motion is crucial for mapping flood risk associated with sea level rise. The researchers believe that cities investing in coastal defenses can benefit from high-resolution estimates of land motion.

This study provides valuable insights into the complex factors contributing to New York City’s sinking and highlights the importance of monitoring and understanding these changes to mitigate potential risks.

来源：《科学》（未提供 URL）

