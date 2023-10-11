逸耘居

NASA 在 4.5 亿年前的小行星中发现了可能的“生命基石”

NASA revealed that a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid, Bennu, could potentially contain the “building blocks of life on Earth.” Samples collected from the asteroid during the Osiris-Rex mission exhibited evidence of high-carbon content and water, according to early tests conducted by the US space agency. These materials were showcased during a live streamed event at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. The samples, amounting to approximately 250 grams of rocks and dust, were returned to Earth last month after a capsule touched down in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson referred to the sample as “scientific treasure,” stating that it will contribute to investigations into the origins of life on our planet for generations to come. Bennu, a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system, has the potential to shed light on the formation and evolution of planets.

Professor Dante Lauretta, the mission’s lead scientist, expressed excitement about the discoveries made in the asteroid material, calling it a “time capsule” with ancient secrets that provide profound insights into the origins of our solar system. The abundant presence of water-bearing clay minerals and carbon-rich material found in the samples reveals only a fraction of what Bennu may hold. These discoveries not only enhance our understanding of our celestial neighborhood but also offer potential clues to the beginnings of life. NASA’s mission aimed to collect 60 grams of asteroid sample, but scientists were pleasantly surprised to find additional “bonus material” covering the collector head, canister lid, and base when they opened the canister lid.

Overall, the study of Bennu’s samples will continue to unravel the mysteries of our cosmic heritage and contribute to our understanding of how life on Earth began. The high-carbon content and presence of water suggest that asteroids like Bennu could have played a crucial role in seeding our planet with the necessary ingredients for life to emerge and thrive.

