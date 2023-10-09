逸耘居

国际空间站上的俄罗斯 Nauka 舱遭遇冷却液泄漏

9月 2023日，XNUMX
Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported a coolant leak in its Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The module serves as a multipurpose component and the coolant leak affects its backup cooling system, which is crucial for regulating temperatures on board for astronauts.

Roscosmos has assured that both the crew and the station are not in immediate danger. The astronauts are currently assessing the leak to determine its severity. This incident comes in the wake of previous coolant leaks experienced by the Russian crew in space. Last year, a leak occurred on a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the agency that collaborates with Roscosmos in managing the ISS, has not yet provided any comment on the situation.

Coolant leaks in space can pose potential risks to the crew members and equipment on board. Coolant is used to regulate temperatures and prevent critical components from overheating. A faulty cooling system can potentially disrupt normal operations and compromise the safety of astronauts.

Further updates on the situation are expected as the crew continues to investigate the leak and determine the appropriate course of action.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

