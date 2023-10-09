逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

俄罗斯航天局报告国际空间站模块冷却系统泄漏

By罗伯特·安德鲁

9月 2023日，XNUMX
俄罗斯航天局报告国际空间站模块冷却系统泄漏

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

来源：
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

从岩石的声学模式对地壳强度的新见解

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

国际空间站出现冷却液泄漏，但宇航员无危险

9月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新的哈勃太空望远镜图像揭示了令人惊叹的星系

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

从岩石的声学模式对地壳强度的新见解

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

国际空间站出现冷却液泄漏，但宇航员无危险

9月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的哈勃太空望远镜图像揭示了令人惊叹的星系

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

宇航员在国际空间站上拍摄的令人惊叹的地球和月球照片

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论