逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

国际空间站俄罗斯部分遭遇冷却剂泄漏

By曼波布雷西亚

10月 2023日，XNUMX
国际空间站俄罗斯部分遭遇冷却剂泄漏

NASA reported that a radiator on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) started leaking coolant on October 9th, marking the third incident involving Russian hardware at the station in less than a year. The leak was first noticed by flight controllers who observed flakes coming from one of the two radiators on the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), which was installed on the station in July 2021.

The station’s crew visually confirmed the leak after being informed by flight controllers. Although it remains unclear how much coolant was leaked and for how long, NASA stated that Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported the leak to be from a backup radiator on Nauka. This radiator was originally installed on the Rassvet module in 2010 and transferred to Nauka earlier this year through a series of spacewalks.

Both Roscosmos and NASA assured that the main thermal control system on Nauka is functioning properly, and there are no risks to the station or its crew. However, as a precautionary measure, the crew closed shutters on windows in the U.S. segment of the station to prevent contamination.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks on Russian vehicles at the ISS within the past year. In December, the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft experienced a coolant leak, leading to its replacement with an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft. In February, an uncrewed Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft also suffered a coolant leak. Roscosmos attributed these leaks to impacts with micrometeoroids or orbital debris, a conclusion that NASA officials have accepted.

It remains uncertain if the recent coolant leak will impact the upcoming spacewalks planned for the U.S. segment of the ISS. NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli are scheduled to perform station maintenance and collect science samples in a spacewalk on October 12th, followed by another maintenance spacewalk on October 20th.

Sources: NASA, Roscosmos

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

近距离观察“火星上的熊”

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

探索蛋白质糖基化的红外定量和 AFM-IR

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

O2-Macrodevice：1 型糖尿病的有前途的解决方案

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

近距离观察“火星上的熊”

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

探索蛋白质糖基化的红外定量和 AFM-IR

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

O2-Macrodevice：1 型糖尿病的有前途的解决方案

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

天文学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究 TRAPPIST-1 系统

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论