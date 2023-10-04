逸耘居

俄罗斯查明 Luna-25 月球探测器故障原因

By加布里埃尔博塔

4月 2023日，XNUMX
Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has determined the cause of the failure of their lunar probe, Luna-25. The probe crashed into the moon during a maneuver intended to set up a touchdown near the lunar south pole. Initially, officials announced that the engines had fired for a longer duration than scheduled. However, further investigation revealed that an onboard control unit failed to turn off the engines due to a malfunctioning accelerometer. The accelerometer unit had not been activated, leading to a failure to record the required speed and disable the propulsion system as intended.

Despite this setback, Roscosmos remains committed to their lunar exploration program. They plan to launch three follow-up missions, Luna-26, Luna-27, and Luna-28, in the coming years. The crash of Luna-25 may even accelerate these timelines, according to Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov. He stated that they are determined to continue the lunar program and are exploring the possibility of shifting the launch dates of future missions to obtain results more quickly.

Previously, Luna-25 aimed to be the first mission to land in the moon’s south polar region, which is believed to contain deposits of water ice. However, due to the failure, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was able to claim this distinction. Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the lunar south pole just four days after the Luna-25 crash, making India the fourth country to achieve a soft-landing on the moon.

While the Luna-25 failure was a setback for Russia’s lunar exploration, Roscosmos remains determined to push forward with their ambitious program. They continue to work towards understanding the moon’s mysteries and further contributing to humanity’s understanding of our celestial neighbor.

定义：
– Roscosmos: Russia’s federal space agency
– Luna-25: The name of Russia’s lunar probe
– Accelerometer: A device used to detect and measure motion
– Lunar exploration program: A series of missions aimed at exploring and studying the moon’s surface and its resources
– Chandrayaan-3: India’s lunar mission that successfully landed near the lunar south pole

