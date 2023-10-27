逸耘居

色谱技术的进步：对话周卓恒

By罗伯特·安德鲁

27月 2023日，XNUMX
We had the opportunity to speak with Zhuoheng Zhou, a researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium, who is at the forefront of advancing instrumental and column technologies in the field of chromatography. His work primarily focuses on exploring the applications of chromatography in novel biopharmaceutical modalities and proteomics. Additionally, Zhou has been working on developing a protocol that aids in the design of polymer monolithic capillary columns.

Zhou’s journey into the world of chemistry began at Xiamen University, where he underwent comprehensive training in the field. Following this, he pursued his MSc degree in analytical chemistry at the Environmental Research Institute, National University of Singapore. Motivated by his passion for chromatography, Zhou then joined the Bio-Analytical Separation Science (BASS) group at Vrije Universiteit Brussel as a PhD researcher, under the guidance of Sebastiaan Eeltink and Gert Desmet.

Currently, Zhou is engaged in postdoctoral research that revolves around UHPLC instrumentation and microcolumn technology. His research interests span across various areas, including environmental analysis, biopharmaceutical characterization, and proteomic profiling. By delving into these fields, Zhou aims to contribute to the development of cutting-edge chromatography techniques that have practical applications in these important domains.

常见问题解答：
Q: What is chromatography?
A: Chromatography is a laboratory technique used to separate and analyze mixtures by distributing the components between two phases, a stationary phase, and a mobile phase.

Q: What are biopharmaceutical modalities?
A: Biopharmaceutical modalities refer to various types of therapeutic treatments that are derived from biological sources, such as proteins, peptides, antibodies, or nucleic acids.

Q: What is proteomic profiling?
A: Proteomic profiling involves the identification and analysis of the complete set of proteins present in a biological sample, providing valuable insights into various biological processes and diseases.

来源：
– Vrije Universiteit Brussel: [URL]
– Xiamen University: [URL]
– National University of Singapore: [URL]

