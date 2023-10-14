罕见的“火环”日食吸引了美洲

A rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun captured the attention of people across the Americas on Saturday, stretching from Oregon to Brazil. While small towns and cities along its narrow path experienced a mix of excitement and concerns, spectators were treated to an annular solar eclipse, also known as a ring of fire eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, the ring of fire eclipse leaves a bright, blazing border.

The path of the eclipse on Saturday encompassed Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas in the U.S., with a sliver of California, Arizona, and Colorado. The eclipse then continued through Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. Other parts of the Western Hemisphere experienced a partial eclipse. However, viewing the eclipse was contingent on clear skies, as some areas along the U.S. path were at risk of cloud cover.

In preparation for the eclipse, the small town of Reedsport in Oregon moved its festival indoors to avoid rain-soaked festivities. Similarly, local businesses in Baker, Nevada, including an inn and general store, organized activities for their community and visitors, such as a drum circle and a dance party. Meanwhile, the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators who would witness the eclipse after already participating in the annual air balloon fiesta.

To accommodate visually impaired people, astronomers set up raised maps and temperature changes in Colombia’s Tatacoa desert to allow them to experience the eclipse. At the Cancun Planetarium in Mexico, young visitors constructed box projectors to view the ring of fire safely. Archeologist Arturo Montero of Tepeyac University in Mexico City suggested that the ancient Maya, who referred to eclipses as “broken sun,” may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes during such events.

Towns and national parks along the eclipse’s path prepared for an influx of visitors. Klamath County in Oregon advised residents to stock up on supplies and fuel, highlighting the possibility of traffic congestion on its two-lane highways. Bryce Canyon in Utah anticipated the busiest day of the year, while Brazil’s Pedra da Boca state park expected crowds eager to explore its rocky outcrops for climbing and rappelling.

The entire eclipse lasted for approximately 2.5 to three hours at any given location, with the ring of fire phase lasting for three to five minutes, depending on the observer’s position. Although this event captivated the Americas, there are future eclipses to look forward to. In April of next year, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. in the opposite direction, starting in Mexico and ending in eastern Canada. Additionally, a ring of fire eclipse is set to occur in October next year at the southernmost tip of South America, and Antarctica will witness one in 2026. The U.S. will have to wait until 2039 for another ring of fire eclipse, with Alaska being the only state in its direct path.

来源：

– Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico

– Astrid Suarez in Bogota, Colombia

– María Verza in Cancun, Mexico

– Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo, Brazil

– Claire Rush, The Associated Press