科学

罕见景象：“火环”日食照亮了美国西部部分地区

By曼波布雷西亚

8月 2023日，XNUMX
Prepare to witness a celestial phenomenon known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse. Set to occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023, parts of the western United States will be treated to this spectacular event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon will position itself in front of the sun, partially obscuring its light and creating a brilliant ring or annulus. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, the moon is not large enough to fully obscure the sunlight during an annular eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible in specific areas starting with Eugene and Medford in Oregon at 9:15 a.m. The eclipse will then be observable in Elko, Nevada at 9:22 a.m., and later in southern Utah. Albuquerque, Roswell, Midland, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi are among the other locations where the eclipse will be visible. However, only narrow regions of Oregon, Texas, Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and Brazil will experience the full ring of fire. The rest of the contiguous United States will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

Annular solar eclipses are exceedingly rare. The last time the United States experienced one was on May 20, 2012, across Texas and Southwest. The next annular solar eclipse is predicted to occur in 2046, but only small portions of southern Oregon, northern California, extreme northwest Nevada, and southwest Idaho will have the opportunity to witness it.

It is crucial to take proper precautions when viewing the eclipse. To avoid permanent eye damage, it is recommended to wear protective eclipse glasses. Alternatively, you can create a “pinhole projector” to safely observe an image of the sun or look for natural projections of light through the leaves of trees.

Experience this rare celestial event and marvel at the enchanting ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse, a spectacle that will captivate those lucky enough to witness it firsthand.

By 曼波布雷西亚

