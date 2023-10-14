逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

火环日食的奇观

By曼波布雷西亚

14月 2023日，XNUMX
火环日食的奇观

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

来源：
– 来源文章

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

“火环”日食预计将出现阴雨天气

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

罕见的“火环”日食照亮了天空

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

“火环”日食预计将出现阴雨天气

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

罕见的“火环”日食照亮了天空

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Katya Echazarreta：墨西哥宇航员的开拓者

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论