逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

北美洲、中美洲和南美洲将出现罕见的日环食

By加布里埃尔博塔

7月 2023日，XNUMX
北美洲、中美洲和南美洲将出现罕见的日环食

In the upcoming month, a rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse will take place, providing skygazers in North, Central, and South America with the last opportunity to witness this phenomenon for more than two decades. On 14 October, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun while being at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a “ring of fire” effect, where the Sun is not completely covered.

The 2023 annular solar eclipse will be visible across eight US states, beginning in Oregon and ending in Texas. It will occur between 9.13am PT and 12.03pm CT, passing over the Gulf of Mexico and then crossing various countries in Central and South America, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

The eclipse will begin with a partial eclipse, as the Moon moves across the Sun, and then progress into the annularity phase, where the ring of fire effect will be visible for a duration between one and five minutes. To track the progress of the annular solar eclipse, NASA has created an interactive map that provides the exact timing of the eclipse down to the nearest second.

It is important for those viewing the eclipse to wear specialized eye protection designed for observing the Sun, as the Moon will not fully block the light. NASA advises against using optical devices, such as cameras, telescopes, or binoculars, with eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, as the concentrated solar rays can cause serious eye injury.

While people in neighboring countries and states will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, they will not experience the “ring of fire” effect. The next annular solar eclipse crossing the US is expected to occur in 2046, but a total solar eclipse will be visible from North America on 8 April 2024.

Source: NASA’s interactive map for the 2023 annular solar eclipse.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

罕见奇观：日环食给天空增光添彩

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

超级闪电：闪电破坏力背后的现象

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

新研究旨在追踪和减轻月球周围的空间碎片

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

罕见奇观：日环食给天空增光添彩

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

超级闪电：闪电破坏力背后的现象

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新研究旨在追踪和减轻月球周围的空间碎片

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

天文学家如何测量行星和恒星的年龄

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论