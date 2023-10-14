逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

犹他州迎来壮观的日环食

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

14月 2023日，XNUMX
犹他州迎来壮观的日环食

Utah is taking center stage as the highly anticipated annular solar eclipse graces the skies on Saturday morning. People from far and wide have flocked to the Beehive State to witness this celestial phenomenon, as it can only be seen in select locations across the country. While the southern and central parts of Utah will experience the full effect of the eclipse, the northern areas can expect approximately 90 percent coverage.

The last time the United States witnessed an eclipse of this magnitude was back in 2017. This rare occurrence has sparked an atmosphere of excitement and curiosity among both locals and visitors.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon aligns directly in front of the sun, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle. However, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon fully blocks the sun, an annular eclipse forms a “Ring of Fire” effect, as the outer edge of the sun remains visible around the moon.

It is important to note that directly staring at a solar eclipse, particularly not in totality, can be harmful to the eyes. Ordinary sunglasses are insufficient for safe viewing, as they do not provide adequate protection from the intense solar rays. To ensure eye safety, NASA advises using solar eclipse glasses that are certified with ISO 12312-2 markings.

This captivating event offers a rare opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the universe and serves as a reminder of the immense beauty and power present in our solar system. As spectators gather to witness this phenomenon, they share a collective sense of awe and appreciation for the cosmic spectacle unfolding above.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– 盐湖论坛报

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

遗传学影响蜜蜂的利他行为

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

印度Aditya-L1航天器顺利执行任务

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

使用人工智能检测到的第一颗已确认和共享的超新星

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

遗传学影响蜜蜂的利他行为

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

印度Aditya-L1航天器顺利执行任务

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

使用人工智能检测到的第一颗已确认和共享的超新星

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

日环食让观星者和天文学家兴奋不已

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论