逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

宇航员在太空度过一年后返回地球

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
宇航员在太空度过一年后返回地球

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely landed back on Earth after spending over a year in space. The trio descended in a Soyuz capsule that was a last-minute replacement after their original ride was damaged by space debris. What was meant to be a 180-day mission turned into a 371-day stay in space.

The American astronaut, Frank Rubio, broke the record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, with a mission lasting 437 days in the mid-1990s.

The original Soyuz capsule was forced to make an early return to Earth when it lost all its coolant due to a puncture caused by space junk. Without proper cooling, the electronics and occupants of the capsule could overheat to dangerous levels. The replacement capsule was launched in February, but it took almost two weeks for the astronauts’ replacements to arrive.

The descent back to Earth involved intense gravitational forces, with the astronauts experiencing over four times the force of gravity. The Soyuz capsule landed in the barren Kazakh steppes, ending up on its side. Recovery crews quickly moved in to retrieve the astronauts.

During his time in space, Rubio missed important family milestones, including not being present for his children’s academic achievements. He admitted that spending a long duration in space was psychologically challenging.

NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong missions, so Rubio may hold onto his record for the time being. This mission marked the first spaceflight for both Rubio and his Russian cosmonaut counterparts. They traveled a total of 253 million kilometers and circled the Earth nearly 6,000 times since their launch from Kazakhstan last September.

来源：
– Source article: AP

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

OSIRIS-REx 小行星样本罐七年来首次打开

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

本周的收获月：今年最后的超级月亮

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

使用硫化锶钛实现破纪录的双折射

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

OSIRIS-REx 小行星样本罐七年来首次打开

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

本周的收获月：今年最后的超级月亮

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

使用硫化锶钛实现破纪录的双折射

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

推进可再生能源和碳储存工厂转型

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论