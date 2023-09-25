逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

东科切拉山谷饮用水源发现微生物污染

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers from Loma Linda University conducted a study in the Eastern Coachella Valley and discovered microbial contamination in common drinking water sources, including soda fountains at fast-food restaurants. The study revealed that 41% of the sampled water from these soda fountains contained total coliforms, which serve as an indicator of water contamination. The analysis also identified genetic material from bacteria such as Salmonella spp, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Escherichia coli.

This research, a first-of-its-kind study in the Eastern Coachella Valley, highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and maintenance measures to ensure clean drinking water in underserved areas. The study authors recommend regular cleaning and flushing of water dispensers to prevent water contamination.

The researchers collected 72 water samples from fast-food soda fountains, water vending machines, and tap water from outdoor sources. They conducted on-site measurements and brought the samples to the laboratory for conventional cultivable methods and molecular analysis. The results indicated the presence of biofilms, organized communities of organisms that pose serious problems in various settings. In some cases, the amount of bacteria in the soda fountain samples exceeded the maximum allowable levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The research team suggests that biofilm forms over time in water distribution systems, primarily composed of plastic piping, that supply water to fast-food soda fountains and water vending machines. They also note that poorly maintained filtration systems in soda fountains do not effectively prevent water contamination.

The Eastern Coachella Valley is an environmental justice area, predominantly inhabited by Latino communities, including migrant and agricultural-worker families who face challenges in accessing safe drinking water. The study emphasizes the importance of implementing surveillance and regulations specifically targeting fast-food soda fountains and water dispensers. The authors recommend regular cleaning and flushing of dispensers and the use of antimicrobial tubes to control the growth of biofilms.

Future plans for the researchers include conducting a risk assessment to determine whether the levels of microbes identified in the water samples pose a health hazard or are associated with any specific health conditions.

Sumber:
– “Microbial contamination analysis of drinking water from bulk dispensers and fast-food restaurants in the Eastern Coachella Valley, California” by Thomas Dama Hile, Stephen G. Dunbar, and Ryan G. Sinclair, published in Water Supply.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

