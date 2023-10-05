逸耘居

受宇宙膨胀拉动的成对黑洞可能会以单一实体的形式出现

5月 2023日，XNUMX
A team of astrophysicists and mathematicians from the University of Southampton, the University of Cambridge, and Institut de Ciències del Cosmos Universitat de Barcelona has proposed that certain pairs of black holes, separated by cosmic expansion, could be mistaken for a single black hole of equal mass. This finding challenges previous theorems that suggest binary solutions for black holes cannot exist. However, it does not violate Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Previous research has indicated that there is only one solution to Einstein’s theory of relativity concerning black holes, leading to the belief that all black holes must be identical. However, recent studies have demonstrated that exceptions can exist without contradicting the single equation theory. These exceptions arise when there is external energy that can influence the system, or when black holes are in a state of equilibrium, neither moving nor rotating.

In this study, the researchers identified a scenario in which two black holes are both attracted to each other by gravity but are also repelled equally by cosmic expansion. As a result, they would be held in a constant state of stasis. By applying complex mathematical models to black holes with opposite spins, the researchers confirmed that such an arrangement could exist without violating general relativity. In this case, the pair of black holes would appear as a single entity due to their indistinguishable properties, even though they are separate objects.

This research contributes to our understanding of black holes and their behavior in the context of cosmic expansion. It opens up new possibilities for studying the dynamics and properties of these celestial objects, challenging the assumption that all black holes are identical. Further research in this area could lead to a deeper understanding of the nature of black holes and their interactions within the universe.

Source: Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.131401

