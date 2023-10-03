逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

“人工智能图像水印的局限性：现状和未来展望”

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
“人工智能图像水印的局限性：现状和未来展望”

Summary: The effectiveness of watermarking AI-generated images is called into question by recent studies conducted by researchers. The findings reveal that existing watermarking techniques are vulnerable to attacks, making them unreliable for identifying AI-generated content. Watermarking, intended to trace the origins of images and text online, is seen as a promising strategy to combat misinformation and deepfakes. However, researchers have demonstrated how easy it is to remove watermarks or even add them to human-generated images, leading to false positives. Major AI players, including OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta, have pledged to develop watermarking technology to address the issue of manipulated media. Nevertheless, experts point out that watermarking alone is not sufficient in detecting AI fakery and emphasize the need for combining it with other technologies. While some view watermarking as a valuable tool for harm reduction and catching lower-level attempts at AI fakery, others are pessimistic about its effectiveness. Despite the flaws in current watermarking techniques, some researchers believe that improving and properly managing expectations for watermarking can contribute to the overall solution in combating AI-generated content.

定义：

– Watermarking: The process of embedding digital information or markings into images or text files in order to verify their authenticity and trace their origins.
– AI-generated images: Images created using artificial intelligence algorithms, often referred to as deepfakes.

来源：
– James Marshall/Getty Images
– Research paper by Soheil Feizi and coauthors (preprint version)
– Research paper by researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara and Carnegie Mellon
– Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information
– Ben Colman, CEO of AI-detection startup Reality Defender
– Bars Juhasz, cofounder of Undetectable, a startup focused on evading AI detectors
– Yuxin Wen, a PhD student at the University of Maryland
– Tom Goldstein, computer science professor at the University of Maryland
– DeepMind’s blog post on SynthID

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论