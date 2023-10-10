逸耘居

研究人员在亚利桑那州发现了古老的龙舌兰植物，它们已经存在了数千年

By罗伯特·安德鲁

10月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers have uncovered evidence of unmodified agave plant species that were cultivated by early civilizations in Arizona, including the Hohokam people who lived between 300 and 1500 CE. Agave plants have been economically and socially important in the Americas for over 9,000 years. Before the cultivation of corn, agave plants were a significant source of carbohydrates for these ancient cultures. The Hohokam people employed agricultural techniques such as building terraces for agave dry farming to increase their agricultural potential.

The study, published in the Annals of Botany, highlights the significance of these ancient agave species. While many crops native to the Americas have been extensively modified by European colonists and their descendants, these pre-contact domesticated agaves have remained largely unchanged for centuries. The researchers believe that protecting these agave species is crucial, given the increased interest in studying the surviving wild relatives of contemporary crops.

The discovery of these ancient agave plants provides a valuable opportunity to study the types of crops cultivated by ancient farmers and explore the benefits of growing drought-adapted crops today using sustainable agroecological methods. Wendy Hodgson, the lead author of the paper, emphasizes the importance of understanding modern landscapes as legacies of past human activities rather than pristine environments. She hopes that collaboration with archaeologists and Indigenous Peoples will further enhance our understanding of ancient agricultural practices.

This research contributes to ongoing efforts by the Desert Botanical Garden to document and study agave species throughout Arizona, the Southwest, and northern Mexico. The rediscovery of these pre-contact domesticated agaves demonstrates the rich history of plant cultivation in the region. By preserving and studying these ancient plant species, researchers can gain insight into the sustainable agricultural practices employed by early civilizations.

来源：

– Wendy C Hodgson, “Pre-contact Agave Domesticates—Living Legacy Plants in Arizona’s Landscape,” Annals of Botany (2023). DOI: 10.1093/aob/mcad113
– Phys.org: “Researchers find pre-Columbian agave plants persisting in Arizona landscapes” (https://phys.org/news/2023-10-pre-columbian-agave-persisting-arizona-landscapes.html)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

