科学

科学家发现来自脉冲星的最高能量伽马射线

6月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家发现来自脉冲星的最高能量伽马射线

Scientists using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia have made an incredible discovery – the highest intensity gamma rays ever recorded from a pulsar, a dead star. These gamma rays had an energy of 20 tera-electronvolts, which is billions of times that of visible light. This finding presents a challenge to current theories about the generation of pulsed gamma rays from pulsars.

Pulsars are the remnants of stars that have exploded in supernovas. These dead stars are incredibly dense and consist mostly of neutrons. They have a diameter of only 20 km and rotate very rapidly, emitting beams of electromagnetic radiation. These beams, often referred to as pulses of radiation, can be observed if they sweep across our solar system.

Scientists believe that the source of this radiation is fast electrons that are produced and accelerated in the pulsar’s magnetosphere as they move towards its periphery. The magnetosphere consists of plasma and electromagnetic fields that surround and rotate with the star. As the electrons travel outward, they gain energy and release it as radiation beams.

The Vela pulsar, located in the constellation Vela, is the brightest pulsar in the radio band and also emits gamma rays in the giga-electronvolt range. However, above a certain energy threshold, its radiation abruptly ends. Using deep observations with H.E.S.S., scientists have now discovered a new radiation component at even higher energies, up to tens of tera-electronvolts.

This discovery challenges previous understanding of pulsars and the mechanisms behind their high-energy radiation. It suggests that particles may be accelerated through a process called magnetic reconnection beyond the pulsar’s magnetosphere. However, this hypothesis still faces difficulties in explaining how such extreme radiation is produced.

The Vela pulsar now holds the record for emitting the highest-energy gamma rays from a pulsar. This finding opens up new opportunities for detecting other pulsars with high-energy gamma rays and improving our understanding of extreme acceleration processes in astrophysical objects.

