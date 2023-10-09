逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家发现尿素生产的节能方法

By加布里埃尔博塔

9月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家发现尿素生产的节能方法

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

来源：
– 昆士兰科技大学
– 先进功能材料

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

内侧隔膜：指挥记忆编码和检索的交响乐

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新理论解释了黄金和铂金到地幔的旅程

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

内侧隔膜：指挥记忆编码和检索的交响乐

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新理论解释了黄金和铂金到地幔的旅程

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

科学家发现，遥远的过去由火山喷发引起的致命气候变化

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论