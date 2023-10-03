逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究人员开发可穿戴传感器贴片来持续监测抗生素水平

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
研究人员开发可穿戴传感器贴片来持续监测抗生素水平

Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have created a wearable sensor patch that can continuously monitor the levels of an important antibiotic called vancomycin. Vancomycin is considered a “last line of defense” antibiotic used to treat severe bacterial infections. Continuous monitoring is crucial for vancomycin because there is a narrow range in which it effectively kills bacteria without harming the patient.

The sensor patch consists of microneedles and nanoscale sensors. The microneedles, commonly used in insulin pens, are modified with gold wires, reference electrodes, and counter electrodes. The researchers chemically attach nanoscale sensors, known as aptamers, to the exposed surface of the gold wires. These aptamers are strands of DNA that change shape when they bind to vancomycin, resulting in an increase in electric current detected by the sensor system.

To test the effectiveness of the sensor patch, the researchers conducted experiments with saline solution and undiluted cow blood. The system successfully detected vancomycin in these solutions. Additionally, the researchers tested the functionality of the patch by inserting it into pig skin and monitoring the electronic signal. The patch maintained its signal and successfully detected vancomycin in this test as well.

The next step for the researchers is to partner with another research group to test the sensor patch system in humans or other animals for an extended period of time. If proven successful, this technology could have significant implications in the field of healthcare. It could enable healthcare providers to monitor antibiotic levels in patients in real-time, allowing for more effective and personalized treatment. Furthermore, similar systems with different DNA aptamers could be developed to monitor other proteins or molecules in the body, aiding in rapid diagnosis of illnesses and improving emergency triage.

Source: Biosensors and Bioelectronics Journal

Note: This article is a summary of the original source and does not contain any citations or URLs.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论