逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究表明火星的矿物质比地球少得多

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究表明火星的矿物质比地球少得多

A new study reveals that Mars has a significantly lower number of minerals compared to Earth. While there are approximately 6,000 known minerals on Earth, Mars has only recorded 161 minerals over more than 50 years of investigation.

The study, conducted by Hazen et al, analyzed the mineral formation and evolution on Mars based on past missions and analyses of Martian meteorites. The researchers identified 20 modes of mineral formation on Mars, whereas Earth has 57.

During the early stages of both planets’ histories, minerals formed in similar ways. The first minerals on both Earth and Mars likely crystallized directly from cooling magma. Hydrothermal activity also played a role in the formation of minerals on both planets. However, Earth went through extensive stages of diversification billions of years ago due to plate tectonics and the development of life, processes that have not been observed on Mars.

The findings suggest that Mars had fewer pathways for mineral formation compared to Earth. While it is possible that there are undiscovered mineral phases on Mars, the total count of Martian minerals is still estimated to be significantly smaller than Earth’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, sheds light on the differences between the mineral compositions of Mars and Earth. Understanding these distinctions can provide valuable insights into the geological history and potential habitability of Mars.

This research was made possible through the analysis of data from past Mars missions and the study of Martian meteorites. Further research is needed to fully explore and understand the mineralogical diversity of the Red Planet.

来源：
– Robert M. Hazen et al, On the Diversity and Formation Modes of Martian Minerals, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. DOI: 10.1029/2023JE007865
– American Geophysical Union (AGU)

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新发现：类太阳恒星上的超大质量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论