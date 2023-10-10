逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

中子星碰撞可能有助于解开宇宙膨胀之谜

By曼波布雷西亚

10月 2023日，XNUMX
中子星碰撞可能有助于解开宇宙膨胀之谜

Scientists have long been puzzled by the conflicting values obtained from different methods of measuring the rate at which the universe is expanding, known as the Hubble constant. However, a new study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics suggests that collisions between neutron stars could provide a solution to this mystery.

Neutron stars are the remnants of supernovae, and when two of these ultra-compact objects orbit each other and merge, they produce an explosion called a kilonova. The researchers found that these explosions have a remarkably symmetrical shape, contrary to previous models. Furthermore, kilonovas can be described as perfect radiators, emitting light at a single temperature, which makes them ideal for precise measurements.

The spherical nature of a kilonova and its simple temperature profile allow astronomers to calculate their luminosity accurately. By comparing the brightness of the kilonova at the point of explosion to the amount of light that reaches Earth after traveling millions of light-years, scientists can determine the distance to the galaxy hosting the kilonova. This provides an alternative method for measuring cosmic distances that surpasses the uncertainties associated with supernova measurements.

The researchers tested their method using a kilonova located approximately 140 million light-years away from Earth. The results showed that the value obtained for the Hubble constant using this method was closer to the value derived from measurements of the cosmic microwave background than to supernova-based measurements.

However, the team cautions that more examples are needed to establish a robust result. Nevertheless, this method offers a clean and calibration-free approach to studying cosmic expansion.

Sources: Astronomy & Astrophysics

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

跨学科研究实时揭示关键细胞活动的见解

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

大学研究人员开发出将二氧化碳和甘油转化为增值材料的工艺

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

地球面临地磁风暴的危险吗？ 美国宇航局探测到强大的太阳耀斑

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

跨学科研究实时揭示关键细胞活动的见解

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

大学研究人员开发出将二氧化碳和甘油转化为增值材料的工艺

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

地球面临地磁风暴的危险吗？ 美国宇航局探测到强大的太阳耀斑

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

蚂蚁在搬运大型物体时会模仿自我推进的粒子

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论