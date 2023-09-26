逸耘居

考古学家在赞比亚发现了XNUMX万年前的木结构建筑

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Archaeologists have recently uncovered the oldest known wooden structure, dating back nearly half a million years. The remarkable find consists of two interlocking logs, with an intentionally created notch in the upper piece to enable them to fit together at right angles. Experts believe this structure, located near the Kalambo Falls on the border of Zambia and Tanzania, likely served as a wooden platform or walkway, providing a dry surface for storing food or firewood, or potentially as a foundation for constructing a dwelling.

The discovery was made in 2019 by a team of researchers, with Professor Geoff Duller from the University of Aberystwyth in the United Kingdom being one of the key members. By analyzing the cut marks left by stone tools, the team determined the purpose and significance of this ancient wooden structure. It offers unique insights into the technological capabilities and resourcefulness of early human ancestors.

This finding sheds light on the sophistication of prehistoric communities and challenges our previous understandings of their abilities. The deliberate craftsmanship required to create an interlocking structure suggests a level of craftsmanship and ingenuity that was previously unrecognized. Additionally, the longevity of wood as a building material in this ancient context is surprising, considering the challenges of preservation over such an extended period.

Further investigations and analysis will need to be conducted to deepen our understanding of this remarkable discovery. By studying the materials, surroundings, and dating techniques, researchers can gain valuable insights into the lives of early humans and enhance our knowledge of human history.

