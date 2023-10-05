逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

十月是循环经济月：密西沙加的减少、再利用和重新利用

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

5月 2023日，XNUMX
十月是循环经济月：密西沙加的减少、再利用和重新利用

Did you know that almost 50 per cent of garbage sent to landfill can be reused, repurposed, or upcycled? In a circular economy model, nothing is wasted. Products and materials are reused, repaired, refurbished, repurposed, or recycled. Mississauga is celebrating Circular Economy Month in October, emphasizing the importance of reducing waste, conserving energy, and reducing carbon emissions.

The City of Mississauga is hosting various events to promote waste reduction and circular economy practices. One of the events is the recycling collection drive in partnership with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority’s Partners in Project Green. From October 10 to 22, residents can drop off unwanted clothing, textiles, and electronics at designated locations throughout the city. All clothing items will be donated to Diabetes Canada, while electronics will be recycled by the Electronic Recycling Association.

If you’re interested in learning how to repair your clothes and avoid purchasing new products, Mississauga’s libraries are offering handicraft programs where you can learn how to sew by hand or with a sewing machine. These programs are available at Burnhamthorpe Library, Courtneypark Library, Meadowvale Library, and Woodlands Library.

The City of Mississauga is also looking for volunteers who have experience in repairing bikes, household items, appliances, jewelry, electronics, or clothing. This volunteer opportunity aims to extend the life of products and raise awareness about waste reduction and the circular economy.

In addition to these initiatives, there are other ways to reduce waste at home. Composting food scraps, using reusable bags, bottles, and mugs, and borrowing or renting less frequently used items are all effective ways to minimize waste and carbon emissions.

Mississauga is committed to leading climate change efforts and implementing environmental sustainability initiatives through its Climate Change Action Plan. By embracing circular economy principles and actively participating in waste reduction practices, residents can make a significant impact in creating a more sustainable future for the city.

来源： 密西沙加市

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

斯坦福大学科学家合成了稀有形式的黄金，具有在电子和能源领域的潜在应用

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

普赛克任务：探索富含金属的小行星

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

在紫外线下发光的动物：一个迷人的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

斯坦福大学科学家合成了稀有形式的黄金，具有在电子和能源领域的潜在应用

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

普赛克任务：探索富含金属的小行星

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

在紫外线下发光的动物：一个迷人的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

卫星星座及其对天文学的影响

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论