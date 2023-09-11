逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新的压力表显示地球内核含有比之前估计的两倍的轻物质

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新的压力表显示地球内核含有比之前估计的两倍的轻物质

Scientists at RIKEN’s SPring-8 Center have developed a new pressure scale that provides a more accurate measurement of pressure, particularly in the Earth’s core. The previous scale was found to overestimate pressure by over 20%. Using advanced x-ray technology, the researchers were able to avoid large approximations and discovered that the inner core of the Earth contains about double the amount of light material that was previously estimated. Their findings have significant implications for understanding the composition of the Earth and its evolution.

An accurate pressure scale is crucial for understanding the composition of the Earth, especially the core. While it is widely accepted that the core is mostly composed of iron, evidence suggests that it also contains lighter materials. By using the new pressure scale to interpret a seismological model, the research team found that the inner core contains about double the amount of light material than previously thought. In fact, the total mass of light material in the entire core is likely five times or more that of the Earth’s crust.

To determine the new pressure scale, the researchers used Inelastic X-ray Scattering (IXS) to measure the sound velocity of a rhenium sample under pressure. They crushed a tiny rhenium sample between two diamond crystals in a Diamond Anvil Cell. By carefully measuring the shifts in the energy of the x-rays scattered from the rhenium, the researchers were able to determine the sound velocity and density of the sample, which allowed them to calculate the pressure.

The density of rhenium at high pressure is relatively easy to measure, while measuring the sound velocity is more challenging. However, the team’s work has paved the way for other scientists to use a simpler density measurement to determine pressure.

The implications of this new pressure scale go beyond just understanding the Earth’s composition. It also suggests that a reassessment of the pressure dependence of various material properties is necessary, as most previous measurements were made at pressures similar to or greater than that of the Earth’s core. Additionally, similar changes in the structure of other planets may be expected when considering the new pressure scale.

In conclusion, the development of a new pressure scale using advanced x-ray technology has provided a more accurate measurement of pressure in the Earth’s core. The discovery that the inner core contains double the amount of light material than previously estimated has significant implications for our understanding of the Earth’s composition and its evolution.

来源：
– Science Advances: “Density deficit of Earth’s core revealed by a multimegabar primary pressure scale”
– RIKEN’s SPring-8 Center: description of the facility

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论