意想不到的启示：新的超新星挑战对恒星的科学理解

By曼波布雷西亚

1月 2023日，XNUMX
An amateur astronomer from Japan, Koichi Itagaki, made a remarkable discovery on May 19, 2023. He spotted a bright new supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy, also known as NGC 5457. Subsequently, the supernova, named SN2023ixf, was confirmed by the Zwicky Transient Facility. Since then, it has been observed by various astronomical instruments around the globe, including the Gemini North telescope, and has even been photographed by ISRO scientists using amateur equipment.

What makes this supernova particularly interesting is its relatively close proximity, only 20 million light-years away. SN 2023ixf is categorized as a Type II supernova, a result of the rapid collapse of a massive star. These explosions occur when red supergiant stars collapse under their own weight at the end of their lifecycle. Given its proximity, the supernova is providing a wealth of data for scientists to analyze.

As researchers turned their attention towards the newly discovered supernova, they made some unexpected observations. The shockwave from the explosion took several days to break out, indicating the presence of dense material near the star. This material could only have been shed by the star itself before its ultimate demise.

A paper describing these findings has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The discoveries challenge the conventional understanding of stars and the supernovae they become.

Daichi Hiramatsu, the lead author of the research, highlights the significance of their observations, stating, “The delayed shock breakout is direct evidence for the presence of dense material from recent mass loss. Our new observations revealed a significant and unexpected amount of mass loss, close to the mass of the Sun, in the final year prior to explosion.”

Studying fresh supernovae and observing them across the electromagnetic spectrum are vital methods for astronomers to gain deeper insights into the physical processes at play in these stellar events.

来源：

——《天体物理学杂志快报》
– Hubble Space Telescope observes irregular spiral galaxy NGC 5486
– Hubble Space Telescope captures supernova aftermath in UGC 11860 galaxy

