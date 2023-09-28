逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在原子薄半导体中发现的新型激子可以推进量子计算

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
在原子薄半导体中发现的新型激子可以推进量子计算

Excitons, which are electron and hole pairs inside semiconducting materials, play a significant role in shaping the optical properties of semiconductors. Recently, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of California Riverside, and other institutions in the United States and Japan have made significant discoveries about excitons in moiré superlattices, which are materials composed of two or more 2D materials arranged in a unique pattern. These findings could have implications for the development of quantum computers and other advanced technologies.

In their research, the scientists uncovered a new type of exciton in moiré superlattices called quadrupolar excitons. These excitons, found in atomically thin semiconductors, could lead to the development of new types of quantum matter, such as Bose-Einstein condensates. Excitons in 2D materials have enhanced light absorption capabilities and possess important quantum properties, making them potentially useful for quantum computing and simulations.

Moiré superlattices, created by stacking two or more atomically thin crystals with a twisted angle or lattice mismatch, provide a platform for manipulating excitons. The longer periodicity generated by the structure enables excitons to be trapped in specific positions, expanding their degrees of freedom. The researchers studied the interaction between excitons in symmetric tri-layer moiré superlattices, specifically reducing the repulsion between them. By combining two dipolar excitons with opposite polarization, they created quadrupolar excitons that exhibit less repulsion and new interactions among themselves.

These quadrupolar excitons have the potential to form new quantum states as square lattices, leading to a quantum phase transition influenced by the unique interaction among them. The discovery of quadrupolar excitons opens up new avenues for exploring and harnessing exciton properties for advanced technologies, including quantum computing and quantum simulations.

来源：
– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40288-9 (Nature Communications, 2023)
– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40783-z (Nature Communications, 2023)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局好奇号火星车发现了古代火星河的证据

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

使用高岭土发现黄金和重要矿物

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

宇航员弗兰克·鲁比奥 (Frank Rubio) 在太空中停留了 371 天，打破了纪录

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局好奇号火星车发现了古代火星河的证据

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

使用高岭土发现黄金和重要矿物

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

宇航员弗兰克·鲁比奥 (Frank Rubio) 在太空中停留了 371 天，打破了纪录

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究飞机集成设施：推进航空航天一体化

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论