罕见的超级蓝月出现在英国上空

By加布里埃尔博塔

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A rare super blue moon made its appearance in the UK, delighting stargazers with a unique celestial event that will only occur once this year. Contrary to its name, a blue moon is not actually blue in color, but refers to the occurrence of a second full moon within the same calendar month. This phenomenon is quite rare, happening only approximately every two or three years, as most months have only one full moon.

The super blue moon was expected to rise around 8pm BST on Thursday and set around 6am BST the following day. However, it was visible on Wednesday night. The best time to view the moon is during optimal local conditions, such as a clear sky with low cloud cover and no obstructions on the horizon.

Astronomer Professor Don Pollacco from the University of Warwick explained that the apparent size of the moon can be similar to that of the sun. This is due to the moon being much smaller but closer to the Earth. He also discussed the concept of super moons, which occur when a full moon coincides with the moon being closest to the Earth. In these instances, the moon can appear 10-15% larger and 25-30% brighter than a normal full moon.

Dr. Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, noted that August brings the convergence of two rare events: a blue moon and a supermoon. However, the definitions of these events can vary and are not universally accepted. Typically, a blue moon is defined as the second full moon in one calendar month, while a supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

Overall, the super blue moon is a special occurrence for sky enthusiasts to enjoy and appreciate the wonders of the celestial world.

来源：
– Ellie Ng and Nina Massey, PA

